Paloma Partners Management Co Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 747.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bunge by 53.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 112,214 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 58.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 576,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 213,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Bunge by 311.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 273,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after acquiring an additional 206,673 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BG opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

