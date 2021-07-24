Paloma Partners Management Co Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,514 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

