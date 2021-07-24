Paloma Partners Management Co Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 151.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 688.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 71,322 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 583,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,652,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $1,025,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.74 and a one year high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

