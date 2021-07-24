Paloma Partners Management Co Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 368.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,405,000 after acquiring an additional 304,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Gentex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 405,036 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Gentex by 11.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 481,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.45.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

