Paloma Partners Management Co Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,019 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.82 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

