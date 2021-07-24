Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $2.45 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

