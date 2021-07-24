Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $2.45 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of THC stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25.
In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.