Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $2.93 Million in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

