Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,884 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after buying an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.52. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $74.59 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.84.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.