Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after buying an additional 366,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,729,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,524,646.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,222 shares of company stock valued at $70,474,411 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AN stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $120.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

