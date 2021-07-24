Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,409 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 657,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 285,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

In related news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.