Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,240,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.94.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

