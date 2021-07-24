Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 11,835 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $272,441,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.