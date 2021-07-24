Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 14,675 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 299.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $178.14 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

