Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 40,927 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1,005.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

