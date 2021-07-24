Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 5,458 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

NYSE FLT opened at $257.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.82. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

