Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after acquiring an additional 268,094 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,093,000 after acquiring an additional 375,935 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

IBKR stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,927,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,921,219.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock worth $38,570,800 over the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

