Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

