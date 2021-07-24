Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 23,450 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,969,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 216,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 487,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,684,000 after buying an additional 61,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,087 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $122.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $123.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

