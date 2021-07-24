Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 376.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,051 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

BWA opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.