Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 7,799 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,608,000 after purchasing an additional 119,540 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,346,000 after purchasing an additional 117,216 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.47.

ITW opened at $226.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.54 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

