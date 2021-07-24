Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.35% of Watford as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 889.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

WTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

WTRE opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a market cap of $697.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watford Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

