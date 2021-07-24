Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Hits $0.0420 on Exchanges

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $58,672.16 and approximately $2,331.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.58 or 0.00846729 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

