Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 60.38 ($0.79). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 4,016,465 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £375.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

