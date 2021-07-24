Parachute Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $220,376.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Parachute has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $220,376.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 660,396,169 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

