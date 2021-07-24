Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Hits Market Cap of $27.88 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $27.88 million and $15.85 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $21.64 or 0.00063809 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00120910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00142101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.77 or 1.00054592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.74 or 0.00880918 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.