Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading 28.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $28.87 million and $22.16 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $22.41 or 0.00066014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00040444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00103136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00139621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,896.39 or 0.99849083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.14 or 0.00898857 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

