ParkinGo (GOT) Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $82.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

