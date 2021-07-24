PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $51.82 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $51.82 million and approximately $434,907.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.32 or 0.00239429 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.98 or 0.00844983 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

