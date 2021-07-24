Patientory (PTOY) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Patientory coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Patientory has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $13,914.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.70 or 0.00840999 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

