Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.00% of Patrick Industries worth $20,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

PATK stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

PATK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,710,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

