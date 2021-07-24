Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0050

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $6,351.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Patron Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

