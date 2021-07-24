Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,054 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Patterson Companies worth $21,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

