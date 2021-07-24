PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,165 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of PAVmed worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PAVmed by 135.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 2,505,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PAVmed by 91.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 497,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PAVmed by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 89,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PAVmed by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PAVmed by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 74,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAVM. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

PAVM stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. PAVmed Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $497.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.30.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

