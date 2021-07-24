PayBX (AXPR) Price Tops $0.0048

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.02 or 0.00834524 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

