Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for about 9.5% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Untitled Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of Paycom Software worth $32,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,645,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Paycom Software by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 103,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $10.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.90. 246,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,419. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

