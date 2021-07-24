PCHAIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.44 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.62 or 0.00855322 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00139619 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

