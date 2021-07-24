PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 44,619 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.51% of PDC Energy worth $17,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 27,913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 505,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

