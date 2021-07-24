Peanut One Day Volume Tops $48,000.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000914 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $48,000.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.65 or 0.00848370 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,764,997 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

