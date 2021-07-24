Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,627,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Pearson worth $28,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

