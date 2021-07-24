Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to announce $157.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.40 million and the highest is $163.75 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 598%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $630.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.33 million to $687.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%.

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.44 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

