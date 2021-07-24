Peercoin (PPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.13 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $22.13 million and $14,052.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,041,878 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

