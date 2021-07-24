Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce $269.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.11 million to $274.40 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $227.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,303,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,619 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $112,211,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $136.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -258.11 and a beta of 1.20. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $100.69 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

