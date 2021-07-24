Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to report $104.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the lowest is $104.40 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $45.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $461.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $726.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.55. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

