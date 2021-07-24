Penta (PNT) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $10,875.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Penta has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Penta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.00857311 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00143149 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

