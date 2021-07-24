Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Shares of PEN opened at $266.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,664.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

