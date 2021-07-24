pEOS (PEOS) Trading 20% Lower This Week

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $91.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, pEOS has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00124002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00144139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,046.44 or 1.00246467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.62 or 0.00888081 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

