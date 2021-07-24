PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Up 62.9% This Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 62.9% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $214,959.71 and $23.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00094477 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,817,465 coins and its circulating supply is 45,577,289 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

