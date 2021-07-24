PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.61 Million

Brokerages predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report $305.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.30 million to $312.17 million. PetIQ reported sales of $266.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $959.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $985.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,039 in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

