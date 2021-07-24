Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.08 ($0.04), with a volume of 7,876,655 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

