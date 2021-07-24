Phala Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $33.81 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Phala Network has a market cap of $121.82 million and $33.81 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001973 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.30 or 0.00837405 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

